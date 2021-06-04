Two teens shot in Newton County park, sheriff's office says

The shooting happened on Friday at Denny Dobbs Park.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say two teens are recovering from their wounds after gunfire at a Newton County park on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Caitlin Jett, said that the shooting happened at Denny Dobbs Park. Jett said the victims, one 16 and the other 17, were each shot. One victim had a gunshot wound to the arm and the other to the foot.

Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities haven't said what led up to the shooting or how severely the two victims were injured. It's also unclear if they have any suspects in mind for the incident.