Second arrest made in shooting at East Point parking lot that left 1 dead, police say

East Point Police said they arrested Titus Hunter Wednesday after making a routine traffic stop. He is being charged with murder.

EAST POINT, Ga. — A second arrest has been in made in connection to the deadly shooting that happened the parking lot in East Point that killed one man and left another man injured back in April during an apparent gun sale, police said.

East Point Police said they arrested Titus Hunter Wednesday after making a routine traffic stop. Officers said Hunter had a warrant out for his arrest for murder, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of aggravated battery.

Police arrested the first suspect, Quanard Lackley, on April 18 and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on the same charges.

Officers responded on April 12 to the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside a car.

Police said one of the victims was taken to the hospital. The other man, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher White by medical examiners, was found dead on the scene.

The police department said the driver told officers the shooting actually happened in a joint parking lot of a Citgo gas station and a Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Washington Road in East Point.