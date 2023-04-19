1 arrested in connection to deadly East Point parking lot shooting, police say

The shooting left one person dead and another person injured. Police said it all stemmed from a gun sale gone wrong.

EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead and another person injured last week, according to East Point Police.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Quanard Lackley Tuesday. He is being accused of shooting two people in an apparent gun sale that went wrong, the police department said.

Officers responded last Wednesday to the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector in Atlanta. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside a car.

Police said one of the victims was taken to the hospital. The other man, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher White by medical examiners, was found dead on the scene.

The police department said the driver told officers the shooting actually happened in a joint parking lot of a Citgo gas station and a Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Washington Road in East Point.

Lackley is being charged with murder, armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Authorities with the police department said the victims were from out of state and did not know the suspect.