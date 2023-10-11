Another arrest made in Gwinnett 'Soldiers of Christ' case where woman was starved, beaten and put in trunk

Mihee Lee is just one of six more suspects that were accused of playing a hand in the woman's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A seventh arrest has been made in the case where a woman was beaten, starved and killed in the basement of a Gwinnett County home, arrest warrants revealed.

Mihee Lee is being charged with felony false imprisonment and is accused of "confining and detaining" the victim, warrants revealed. Mihee Lee is just one of six more suspects that were accused of playing a hand in the woman's death.

Jail records shows that Mihee Lee was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning.

The other six suspects claimed they were a religious group, according to police. They were recently charged with criminal street gang activity in addition to the murder charges they were all facing. The murder suspects allegedly called themselves the “Soldiers of Christ" who are listed below.

25-year-old Joonho Lee

25-year-old Hyunji Lee

22-year-old Juoonhyum Lee

22-year-old Gawom Lee

26-year-old Eric Hyun

A 14-year-old

Body of woman found in car trunk | Suspects 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

According to Gwinnett County Police, earlier this summer a woman left her home in South Korea to join what she thought was a religious organization in Georgia, in Gwinnett County, a half-a-world away.

She ended up at a home in Gwinnett where she would later be tortured to her death.

Around Aug. 3, police said, five people in their 20s and one who is 15 -- calling themselves Soldiers of Christ -- imprisoned her in the basement, beat her, withheld food from her, and she died.

Police discovered her body last month in a trunk in front of a popular Duluth sauna spa, where she weighed only 70 pounds.

An expert in cults, Rick Alan Ross, previously said all of the acts matched a pattern.

“There have been many deaths tied to destructive cults, starvation deaths, deaths due to extreme living conditions, beatings, medical neglect," he said. "And I have no doubt that as this story unravels, we're going to learn more about this particular group and who led it.”