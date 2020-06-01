ATLANTA — Police said a man entered a gas station and violently attacked a clerk with a butter knife overnight.

It happened at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday at the Shell Gas station on 14th Street in northwest Atlanta.

Witnesses told police the attacker entered the store yelling..." barely making sense of his words." Then he approached the counter and "jumped through the window," officials said. Police said once he made it through the window he began to physically fight the store clerk. He also had a butter knife in his possession and stabbed the store clerk with it. The clerk and his coworker were able to run out of the store, trap him behind the counter and lock the perpetrator inside, according to police.

Authorities arrived within 30 seconds of receiving the call and were able to apprehend the perpetrator without incident. The man has not been identified at this time.

The clerk sustained minor cuts and bruises to his head and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the perpetrator made no mention of robbing the gas station.

Officials said they haven't seen anything "like this" in a while.

