Shooting kills 1 at apartment complex in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood, police said.

Atlanta Police officers were called out to 806 Magnolia Way NW, the location of Magnolia Park Apartments, just before 10 a.m.

When officers got there, they found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Cordale Dunkin, with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives said they have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting.