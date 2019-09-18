SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department's SWAT team responded to a business in unincorporated Snellville Wednesday morning.

There was heavy police presence at the intersection of Stone Mountain Highway and Easy Street, where there appears to be multiple used car lots.

Police said the call was in reference to a barricaded gunman. The suspect was placed under arrest shortly after.

A Google Earth view of Stone Mountain Highway and Easy Street in unincorporated Snellville.

Google Maps

