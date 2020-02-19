SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Apprehensive Division says they are actively looking for a 32-year-old man on multiple charges.

Jonathan L. Vladimiroff is facing charges of felony sodomy and felony aggravated child molestation.

Anyone with information about Vladimiroff or his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 770-467-4282.

