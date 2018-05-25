FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. -- A Georgia State Patrol employee has been put on administrative leave after being accused of filing a false police report.

According to the Floyd County Police Department, on Wednesday, May 23, at 4:17 p.m., officers met with Cheryl Lisa Stewart who was manning a Georgia State Patrol Barracks located on Martha Berry Highway in Rome, Georgia.

Stewart told officers that a white male wearing dark clothing entered the post and brandished a firearm and threatened to kill her, according to the arrest warrant. Floyd County Police and surrounding agencies canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspect.

After further investigation, however, it turned out Stewart had filed a false report, the agency said. Stewart was arrested for filing a false report of a crime and is being held at the Floyd County Jail.

Video that was taken on the night of the alleged incident revealed that no one had entered the building, disproving Stewart's original report.

This false report lead to schools shutting down and causing mass public concern, according to the warrant.

She was employed at the Department of Public Safety for four years and 10 months and has worked at the post for Georgia State Patrol for three years.

