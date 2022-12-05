2 hurt in shooting at Stonecrest shopping center, police say

This is a developing story.

STONECREST, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Stonecrest Thursday afternoon.

A detective with the department told 11Alive this happened near Chapel Beauty at the shopping center, not far from The Mall at Stonecrest.

According to police, a man and his girlfriend were going to the store when he allegedly heard an offensive comment made by two men who were in a car. Moments later, he allegedly started shooting the two men; police said both were hit in the leg.

DeKalb County Police investigators were seen at the shopping center right outside of the Shoppers World store. 11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the area before 5 p.m. where at least four police vehicles were seen in the parking lot.

A spokesperson with Stonecrest Mall emphasized authorities were not investigating a shooting on mall property and said the police presence was due to an incident nearby.