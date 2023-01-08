Man accused in Midtown Atlanta mass shooting indicted on murder charges

Deion Patterson, 24, faces 17 charges, according to documents from the Fulton County Superior Court.

ATLANTA — The suspect accused in the deadly Midtown Atlanta mass shooting has been indicted on more than a dozen charges including felony murder on Tuesday.

The indictment shows Patterson has been indicted on murder and felony murder charges in the death of 38-year-old Amy Wald St. Pierre.

Four other women, a 71-year-old, a 56-year-old, a 39-year-old and a 25-year-old, were also hospitalized after being shot inside Northside Medical Midtown on May 3. Atlanta Police responded to the active shooter call around noon. Police said Patterson was in the 11th-floor waiting room when he opened fire. He then led authorities on an hours-long manhunt which ended with his arrest in Cobb County.

Below are the charges Patterson is facing:

Murder

Felony murder

Attempted murder (4 counts)

Aggravated battery (3 counts)

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (5 counts)

Criminal damage to property in the second degree

Theft by taking

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The indictment also states there are 50 witnesses in the case.

A spokesperson from the Georgia Public Defender Council sent 11Alive the following statement in response: