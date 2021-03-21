Highway shut down as Cherokee County investigates 'suspicious device'

This is a developing story

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County are investigating what they describe as a suspicious device, shutting down a local highway in the process.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook, Sunday, that Highway 5 in Holly Springs from Hickory Road to Sixes Road is shut down due to police activity. The department later clarified that it is investigating a "suspicious device" located in a wooded area.

As such, the department is urging the public to avoid the area as a precaution.