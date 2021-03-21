Woman shot outside Kennesaw bar

It happened at Cafe Zodiac Hookah Bar & Grill off Cobb Parkway.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A woman was shot in what police believe was a dispute inside a Kennesaw bar that spilled into the parking lot on Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Kennesaw Police were dispatched to Cafe Zodiac Hookah Bar & Grill off Cobb Parkway to reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they located a female that had been apparently been shot once. She was transported to Kennestone Hospital, conscious and alert, they said.

Police said "multiple suspects began to exchange gunfire" during the fight.

Officers on the scene "locked down" the parking lot to "limit any potential witnesses and suspects from leaving," they said.