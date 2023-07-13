'Armed and dangerous' | Wanted murder suspect believed to be inside South Fulton home on the run, police say

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home along Lamp Post Place.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — One man was shot and killed outside of a home in South Fulton Thursday evening and now the alleged shooter is on the run after they were believed to have been inside the residence for hours, police said.

South Fulton Maj. Tamika Pritchett told 11Alive that the suspect, identified as Rodney Jarrell, was believed to be inside the home with several hostages during an hours-long SWAT standoff, but police said late Thursday night they now believe the suspect left the home prior to police arriving on scene.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home along Lamp Post Place, which is inside a neighborhood just off Burlington Road near Hapeville Charter School.

SWAT was activated shortly after police arrived and a negotiator was also on scene trying to establish communication with the suspect, who was believed to be inside the home.

Witnesses had told officers the alleged shooter entered the home and was believed to be barricaded inside, according to police.

Police have not released the name of the suspect and have not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.