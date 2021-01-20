Teen charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of children

Agents arrested and charged Jeremiah Anderson, 17.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County teen has been charged after allegedly sharing "sexual exploitation material" online.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, agents arrested and charged Jeremiah Anderson, 17, Friday with six counts of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child sexual abuse material).

The GBI said it received a report in December 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user was allegedly sharing child sexual exploitation material online.

The GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit opened an investigation into the online user, which they said led to the identification of Anderson.