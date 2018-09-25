LILBURN, Ga. — An 18-year-old, already behind bars for a non-profit worker's murder, has been charged in another murder from over the summer.

According to Lilburn Police, Khalid Bays and another suspect are being charged with the murder of Rahmier Gardner. Authorities say Gardner was shot to death in July in a Lilburn parking lot.

Bays had just turned himself in for the Aug. 12 murder of Beverly Jenkins, the City of Refuge non-profit worker, who was shot and killed while heading home from her shift at work. Police were able to link Bays and another suspect to Jenkins' murder after two bullets from a separate carjacking matched the one used to fatally shoot Jenkins.

RELATED | A single bullet killed her; how 2 more might solve her murder

AND | Man wanted in murder of non-profit worker, Beverly Jenkins, turns himself in to police

Right now, Lilburn Police have not specified what further charges Bays will face for Gardner's murder. They are expected to release further information Tuesday.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA