Three sentenced by federal authorities as part of major drug ring in south Georgia

According to the US Attorney's office, the three were part of a 35-person ring controlled by a 42-year-old Moultrie, Ga., man.

ALBANY, Ga. — Three defendants linked to a major drug distribution ring across the Southeast have been sentenced in federal court for their crimes, according to Charlie Peeler, US Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Willie Clayton, aka Pimp, aka Pootsie, of Moultrie, Ga., was sentenced on Wednesday, October 7, by US District Court Judge Leslie Gardner to 240 months imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Clayton had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Kurt Jones of Moultrie was sentenced on September 30 by Judge Gardner to 160 months after a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Keyerra Green of Moultrie was sentenced on October 2 by Judge Gardner to five years probation after pleading guilty to one count of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Peeler said that the three defendants are co-conspirators in the 2016 Boris Fuller methamphetamine distribution case.

“I can’t underscore enough the impressive coordination demonstrated by numerous law enforcement partners engaged in investigating and ultimately bringing down a major methamphetamine distribution ring which was trafficking massive amounts of this deadly drug across Georgia and the southeast,” Peeler said. “Our office stands with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in our unified work to dismantle meth distribution efforts and bring offenders to justice.”

State and federal search warrants were obtained between May 2016 and August 2016 that authorized investigators to obtain text messages and other electronic content from relevant cell phones, Peeler said.

According to Peeler, a review of that evidence indicated that the known leader of the distribution ring, 42-year-old Borris Fuller of Moultrie, along with his co-conspirators, were distributing about four pounds of methamphetamine to customers in Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

In addition, Peeler said, it was learned that Fuller controlled a network of couriers that were traveling to Atlanta to acquire bulk quantities of meth.

For his crimes, Fuller was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, to be followed by ten years of supervised release on October 26, 2018, by Judge Gardner, Peeler said. This followed Fuller's guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.