HENRY COUNTY, Ga. – Prosecutors have dropped simple assault charges against Atlanta rapper T.I., but a jury trial is expected to move forward in connection to an incident outside his home in May.

Police responded to the rapper’s gated community at Eagles Landing Country Club after T.I. and a friend allegedly yelled at a guard who refused to let him in the gate.

According to a police report filed in Henry County, T.I., who’s real name is Clifford Harris, told police the guard was sleeping when he pulled up to the gated entrance. The rapper told police he woke up the guard and asked to be let in. When he asked what the guard’s name was, the man reportedly wouldn’t answer, so T.I. and his friend drove off. The report stated that the rapper walked more than half a mile back to the guard shack.

The guard’s version of events varied differently. According to the report, the guard asked T.I. who he was and where he was going. At that time, the guard said T.I. told him, “Harris, hook me up.”

The guard reportedly told police he didn’t recognize T.I. and did not let him through. That’s when the rapper allegedly began using profanity and yelled at him to let him into the neighborhood. The guard eventually did let him in but told police T.I. returned to the guard shack and threatened him.

Officers reportedly questioned T.I. further about why he returned to the guard shack and approached him. His response to officers was, “to explain who I was.” Police said they smelled alcohol on his breath and said his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and that he was “acting aggravated” while speaking to officers.

T.I. was arrested and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The friend, who had a warrant out for his arrest from Clayton County, was arrested on that warrant.

The rapper was booked into the Henry County jail but posted a $2,250 bail shortly after.

Prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor assault charges but plan to move forward with drunk and disorderly allegations.

A motion hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 13 and a jury trial is scheduled to begin in February 2019.

Rapper T.I. is still expected to face a jury in connection with an arrest in May outside his gated community in Henry County.

