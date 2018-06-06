DOTHAN, Ala. — The Hall County couple accused of killing their 6-month-old son and stuffing him in a freezer are in custody after a shootout with police in Florida, according to authorities. And it was all thanks to a tip.

It all began after police found an infant in the freezer of an Alabama hotel. Authorities say the infant had been dead for five or six days.

“That infant has no way to defend itself, it’s completely dependent upon its parents,” said Dothan, Alabama Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “And in this case, the infant was failed by its parents.”

PREVIOUS | Infant found in hotel freezer leads to arrest of Hall Co. couple in Florida

But by the time authorities found the infant, they said the parents, 28-year-old Carlton Mathis and 26-year-old Amanda Oakes, were long gone.

Carlton James Mathis, 28, of Gainesville, Ga. (left), and Amanda Gail Oakes, 36, of Murraysville, Ga., have been charged in connection with the death of their 6-month-old son Carlton James Oakes. The infant was found in a freezer in Dothan, Ala.

The case spanned three states in the southeast, starting in Hall County, Georgia. Authorities had been tracking Mathis for an unrelated offense, but they say he left when he found out deputies were looking for him in connection with a parole warrant from a Texaco Station robbery, according to Hall County Sheriff Lt. Scott Wade.

Then, investigators got a tip from someone in Mathis' own community that pointed them to Dothan. Once there, police followed a new lead to Bronson, Florida. It culminated in a SWAT standoff during which police said Mathis pulled a gun before being shot four times by SWAT officers.

He and Oakes were then taken into custody for the murder of their son Charles, police said.

“The cooperation within the three states led to his timely arrest and unfortunately the discovery of the child,” Wade said.

Meanwhile, he praised the actions of the tipster who helped lead authorities to the couple.

“It’s vital. It’s the bread and butter of law enforcement," Wade said. "If it wasn’t for telling on other people, we would just be spinning our wheels."

Mathis and Oakes are being held on related charges until they’re extradited to Alabama to face murder charges in the death of their son.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos
01 / 243
02 / 243
Claude "Tex" McIver (Photo: Department of Corrections)
03 / 243
Shanel Velma Best (Photo: Gwinnett County Shierff)
04 / 243
(Photo: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
05 / 243
Jamario Pollard (Photo: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
06 / 243
Austin Oney, 18 (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
07 / 243
08 / 243
09 / 243
10 / 243
11 / 243
12 / 243
13 / 243
14 / 243
Kevin Jerome was arrested on multiple felony counts out of Tennessee while he was driving passengers in an Uber in Cobb County on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
15 / 243
16 / 243
17 / 243
18 / 243
19 / 243
20 / 243
21 / 243
Rick Painter (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
22 / 243
Georgia Department of Corrections officials said Raul Prado ran off from a work detail in Augusta on Monday, May 7, 2018.
23 / 243
Ernest Leander Shaw, 65, faces 66 counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of Schedule IV drugs and crossing guard line with drugs. Additional charges are pending.
24 / 243
25 / 243
26 / 243
Gainesville Police have charged 27-year-old Elmer B. Bonilla with enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation. He was arrested on April 23, 2018.
27 / 243
28 / 243
29 / 243
30 / 243
Jose Claros was convicted on charges of abusing his stepchildren and their mother on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
31 / 243
32 / 243
26-year-old Jaquavious Johnson and 21-year-old Scean Mitchell have been convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Clark Jr. on July 14, 2017.
33 / 243
34 / 243
35 / 243
36 / 243
37 / 243
38 / 243
39 / 243
40 / 243
Gordon County Sheriff's Office
41 / 243
42 / 243
43 / 243
44 / 243
45 / 243
46 / 243
Police arrested Tyler Casey and Nathaniel Rabideau, both 19, on March 23, for the vandalism incident that occurred on March 19. Both are being charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and vandalism to a place of worship. (Henry County Jail)
47 / 243
48 / 243
49 / 243
Jonathan Benjamin Gersh
50 / 243
Jerry Bagley was arrested on Sun., Feb. 11, 2018 for the April 2017 murder of an 11-week-old infant in Bartow County. (Bartow Co. Jail)
51 / 243
52 / 243
Tracey Patrick Mug
53 / 243
Joshua Richards, 21
54 / 243
55 / 243
56 / 243
57 / 243
58 / 243
59 / 243
Jacob Picklesimer is charged in his 3-month-old daughter's death.
60 / 243
61 / 243
Michael Reynolds is charged in the death of an 18-month-old child.
62 / 243
19-year-old Deonta Taylor
63 / 243
64 / 243
65 / 243
66 / 243
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
67 / 243
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
68 / 243
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
69 / 243
Brandon David Cannon IMAGE HART COUNTY SHERIFF
70 / 243
71 / 243
Darrius Matthews (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
72 / 243
14-year-old Ronaldo Cruz, Norcross
73 / 243
16-year-old Omar Ramos, Norcross
74 / 243
75 / 243
76 / 243
(Photo: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
77 / 243
78 / 243
79 / 243
80 / 243
Richard Autry (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
81 / 243
Derek Jess Renfroe. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
82 / 243
Sidrick Melancon. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
83 / 243
Sadai Higgenbotham. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
84 / 243
Tyrone Kemp
85 / 243
86 / 243
Brandon Sewell (Cartersville PD)
87 / 243
88 / 243
McLin Wilson is accused of assault with a pool noodle
89 / 243
Marco Hernanded (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
90 / 243
SAMUEL ALEXANDER. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
91 / 243
Mugshot of Dijanelle Fowler (DeKalb County PD)
92 / 243
93 / 243
94 / 243
Tara Marie Solem was accused of empersonating a police officer at a Chick-fil-A. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
95 / 243
(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
96 / 243
Perry Brown, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Willie Joe Beasley. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
97 / 243
98 / 243
Michael Wysolovski. Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via 11Alive.
99 / 243
Lisa Alexander was charged with neglect after EMS found a disabled man living in "toxic" conditions with open wounds. (Photo: Murray County Sheriff's Office)
100 / 243
(Photo: DeKalb County Police Department)
101 / 243
Jessica Lane Hunt is accused of allowing her 8-month-old child to ingest cocaine
102 / 243
103 / 243
104 / 243
Bobbie Jessica Prather
105 / 243
106 / 243
107 / 243
Nicholas Deon Thrash has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Marion, Ind. He was arrested on May 17, 2017, and was being held on 10 counts of felony child molesting. (Grant Co., Ind. Jail)
108 / 243
Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office
109 / 243
110 / 243
Darryl Cordell Floyd B/M 28 YOA. Charged with VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
111 / 243
Michael Lydon Strong B/M 36 YOA charged with: -VGCSA Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) With Intent to Distribute -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
112 / 243
Charles Edward Brown B/M 53 YOA charged with -VGCSA Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
113 / 243
Charles Nile, photo from Clayton Co. Sheriff's Office
114 / 243
42-year-old Jamel Harris was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
115 / 243
17-year-old Jakerius Henry was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
116 / 243
Police in Miami said Jayce Lii posed as the assistant to Adele's manager in order to get free concert tickets.
117 / 243
Benjamin Johnson, 39, of Covington was charged with murder, concealing the death of another and arson in the death and burning of a body in Covington on May 6, 2017. (Newton County Jail)
118 / 243
119 / 243
Frank Mash was accused of stealing election signs in the days leading up to Georgia's 6th District race. (Photo: Fulton County Jail)
120 / 243
Adam Scott Presley was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police early Saturday morning after they said he stabbed three people while under the influence of LSD. (Athens-Clarke County PD)
121 / 243
Eric Anthony Moss (Photo: Rabun County Sheriff's Office)
122 / 243
Donny Eaton (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Officer)
123 / 243
Joseph Broxton
124 / 243
Daniel Pena
125 / 243
Photo of James Beard courtesy Dekalb Co.Sheriff's Office.
126 / 243
Samuel Washington is accused of stealing 45 guns.
127 / 243
Kenneth Corely is accused of stealing 45 guns.
128 / 243
Kent Igleheart (DeKalb County Jail)
129 / 243
Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall (L) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 25, 2017. (Black Hawk County Jail)
130 / 243
131 / 243
132 / 243
Thomas Edvalson was sentenced for hosting a site for child porn and offering a "how-to" guide for others to set up their own.
133 / 243
Dontavious Contrell Rucker (Photo: Banks County Sheriff's Office)
134 / 243
135 / 243
136 / 243
137 / 243
138 / 243
Ron Gorman, 51, was charged with more than 260 counts related to alleged repeated sexual assault of a teen victim out of Pennsylvania. He was picked up in Cobb County. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
139 / 243
33-year-old Terryon Harris. (Photo: Doraville Police Department)
140 / 243
Zhibin Duan was charged with murder after investigators found his estranged wife's body inside his home.
141 / 243
Selena Delatorre
142 / 243
Brian Weikel, 37 years old of Acworth arrested for impersonating a police officer.
143 / 243
James Lumpkin
144 / 243
Dale Tice.
145 / 243
Order of incarceration | Remanded, Lumpkin County Courthouse on June 4, 2003 | Age: 22
146 / 243
DUI, failure to maintain lane | Arrested on GA 75 on Jan. 11, 2002 | Age: 20
147 / 243
Time to serve | Turned self in on March 14, 2003 | Age: 22
148 / 243
Joshua Boone was charged iwth vehicular homicide after police say he drove the wrong way on I-85, crashed into a vehicle, and killed the driver.
149 / 243
Known as Spladder the clown, White was a member of the Whitfield Fire Clown Posse. The group visited schools in the area and taught them fire safety while dressed as clowns.
150 / 243
A booking photo of Adam Densmore who was arrested in Oklahoma.
151 / 243
Omar Malcolm was arrested for a robbery he stopped.
152 / 243
153 / 243
154 / 243
Earl Cherry, 50, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Sandy.
155 / 243
Joshua Darnell Coleman
156 / 243
157 / 243
CRUZ BARRERA-LUGO
158 / 243
159 / 243
Mario Antwoin Teasley
160 / 243
Kendra Jacinta Johnson
161 / 243
Quintavius Williams
162 / 243
Robert Bradley
163 / 243
Keith Denmon.
164 / 243
165 / 243
Matthew Flesher was arrested and charged after police found video evidence he'd be spying on his neighbors for years.
166 / 243
ACWORTH, Ga. &ndash; Bartow County Sheriff's Office has arrested 24-year-old Ryan Erikson for possession of child pornography.
167 / 243
Amir Williams, 26
168 / 243
Escaped Tennessee inmate David Frazier was captured Wednesday Dec. 28 in Forsyth County Georgia after being on the run for two days.
169 / 243
Darrel L. Eaker II, 43 of Ballground, Georgia has been charged with malice murder FVA and aggravated assault FVA
170 / 243
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. &ndash; Gwinnett County Police have arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Kelley for his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
171 / 243
Kelly Grace O'Brien is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.
172 / 243
23-year-old Brittany Wiggins is wanted for the murder of her husband Demarcus Myers.
173 / 243
Jahleel Brown, along with his step-son, was charged in the death of Brown's 14-year-old daughter's Dec. 6 death. Both Brown and the juvenile were charged with Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter.
174 / 243
Errol Martinez
175 / 243
Dejour Weston
176 / 243
Amanda Davis IMAGE COBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
177 / 243
Jose Rodriguez was arrested December 6 in Newnan on charges of impersonating an officer, shoplifting and obstruction of officers (Newnan PD)
178 / 243
Cynthia Mann Klaudt, 60, was arrested Thursday after a bloody altercation with her husband.
179 / 243
Elijah Williams Ramoutar, 19
180 / 243
Antonio Gee was arrested on multiple charges after the four-hour standoff in a Mableton home on Wed., December 7, 2016 (Cobb County Jail mugshot)
181 / 243
Leroy Coleman
182 / 243
Police arrested Terique Hall after he allegedly strangled a woman to death inside a DeKalb County hotel.
183 / 243
Orlando Gibson
184 / 243
Xavier Gibson
185 / 243
Authorities say 50-year-old Ronald Mark Clark of Woodstock, Ga. was behind multiple burglaries in the Marietta-area during which he forced open unoccupied homes and took high-end kitchen ranges.
186 / 243
Christopher Florence was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
187 / 243
Kenneth Eric Jackson was indicted for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
188 / 243
Marco Watson was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
189 / 243
Eunice English was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
190 / 243
Devin Thomas was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
191 / 243
192 / 243
193 / 243
Damarius Thompson, 25(left) and Shontavious Chestnut, 25(right)
194 / 243
Quentin Brown was arrested in connection with a carjacking at Perimeter Mall.
195 / 243
Dustin York
196 / 243
Alexander McDaniel (Photo: Fulton County Government)
197 / 243
Tracia Hubbard, 48, is accused of shooting Brandon Parker, 33, to death after the two argued outside of her mother's home at 739 Grosso Ave.
198 / 243
Gregory Andre Stillwell is accused of attacking an elderly woman. (Photo: McDonough Police Department)
199 / 243
Thomas Sickman, a teacher at Heard County High, is accused of having sex with a student. (Photo: Heard County Sheriff's Office)
200 / 243
Police arrested Isaac Lee Johnson for a fatal stabbing at a homeless camp.
201 / 243
John Nicholson
202 / 243
Anthony Argento
203 / 243
Joshua Hughes
204 / 243
Donald Ragin
205 / 243
Joshua Mascharka
206 / 243
Benjamin Passmore
207 / 243
David McCormick
208 / 243
Joshua Taft
209 / 243
Josh Cubas
210 / 243
Aron Davis (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
211 / 243
Jonathan Michael Wimbs is accused of striking a police K9 several times with brass knuckles (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
212 / 243
Eugene Lamar Mitchell
213 / 243
Travion Terrell Hall
214 / 243
Julian Michael Rochester
215 / 243
Chad Johnathan Clay mug shot
216 / 243
Anthony Hicks
217 / 243
Boaz Anthony Fordyce
218 / 243
Willis Johnson
219 / 243
Kelless Twohearts Lory, 58, faces two life sentences plus 40 years after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of molestation.
220 / 243
Todd, a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Cadet, is charged with sneaking in drugs, liquor and even a phone to an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.
221 / 243
Tory Mack is facing child cruelty charges. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
222 / 243
Elizabeth Mack was charged after authorities said she allowed her husband to beat her child (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
223 / 243
Marcus Vick was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Virginia (WVEC)
224 / 243
Autum Bailey
225 / 243
Jezlias Masonett
226 / 243
Leslie Ford is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
227 / 243
Arielle McMillan
228 / 243
Jeri Quezada (Grand Prairie Police Department)
229 / 243
Nyree Rapley is accused of firing off a gun during an argument. (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
230 / 243
Marlo Pinnock
231 / 243
Richard Perry
232 / 243
Daniel Dutton, an assistant basketball coach at Marist School, was arrested on child pornography possession charges.
233 / 243
White, Ga. Officer Blake Scheff
234 / 243
White Police Chief David King
235 / 243
“Katt” Micah Sierra Williams was arrested on a battery charge in Gainesville, Ga.
236 / 243
Kevin Harrison is charged in the death of his wife
237 / 243
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
238 / 243
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
239 / 243
Quintarious Walker was arrested in the death of a couple whose bodies were found in a Norcross neighborhood.
240 / 243
Bernard Benta, 46
241 / 243
Ulysses Clark
242 / 243
Clifford Bernard Neal is accused of shaking off a Taser shot and throwing an officer from a moving vehicle
243 / 243
Jeremiah Walker, 19
Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved