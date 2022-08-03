Traffic stop in Clarkston leads to city's biggest drug bust in years

The Clarkston Police Department is commending its officers after making a critical drug bust during a weekend night traffic stop.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A traffic stop in Clarkson lead to the biggest drug bust the police department has had in years according to them.

Officials are commending the efforts Officer William Hilton and Officer J. Priest in confiscating the drugs over the weekend during the stop.

Police said it all happened on Friday when officers responded to a car crash involving two vehicles on Brockett Road. Responding officers said one of the drivers involved was waving a gun at the other right before the crash happened.

Police explained that, upon arrival, the driver smelled of marijuana. They then searched the driver's vehicle and found a weapon, 3.7lbs of marijuana and 3.4lbs of crystal methamphetamine.

“It would be devastating to have that number of drugs on our streets just for the fact that we are a refugee community. It would be devastating. This is not something our community really sees ever," Clarkston Police Department Sgt. Dustin Bulcher explained.

He also said these types of drug arrests are not common for their area, and they believe the driver may have been just passing through Clarkston.

"Clarkston is used as a cut through for a lot of surrounding areas, and we're just grateful these officers got these drugs off of our streets before it became a bigger issue," Sgt. Bulcher added.