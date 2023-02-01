Falcons practice squad member charged with assaulting officer gets bond, but released by team

The attorney for Cameron Batson contends he never did anything to warrant the altercation on the morning of Dec. 31 with an Atlanta Police officer.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced they had released a practice squad wide receiver charged with assaulting an Atlanta Police officer on Friday night during a traffic stop, just shortly after he was granted bond in the case.

In a first court appearance, a Fulton County judge granted Cameron Batson a $95,000 bond and also gave him a condition that he could travel with the Falcons as necessary for his employment. But in a short tweet shortly after the proceeding, the Falcons said: "We've released Cameron Batson from the practice squad."

Batson faces five charges stemming from the stop on the morning of Dec. 31. Those include aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty, a second count of aggravated assault, battery, removal of a weapon from a public official and fleeing to elude a police officer.

Judge Holly Hughes assigned $25,000 bonds on the assault and battery charges, and $10,000 each on the other two charges.

Batson is accused by APD of having "resisted and violently fought" with an officer during a suspected DUI stop on I-75/85 at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the field sobriety test, according to APD and prosecutors, Batson allegedly grabbed the officer's Taser and deployed it at the officer, then "was able to escape from the officer, reenter his vehicle and flee the scene."

Batson's attorney, Don Samuel, disputed that during the hearing on Monday. In Samuel's account, Batson "got out of the car, started doing the field sobriety test, was walking a straight line and he and the police officer got into a disagreement."

Samuel said the officer "as far as we can tell, without really much justification, first he handcuffed Mr. Batson then pulled out his Taser and tased him - there wasn't any reason to do that."

The attorney said the Texas Tech alum "wasn't trying to flee or elude or anything like that, hadn't assaulted the officer," but did grab the Taser and tried to push it away "not to use it, but to stop him from tasing him again - he never actually took possession of the Taser."

Samuel described the aggravated assault charge as "apparently some pushing and shoving, and maybe a punch." Prosecutors alleged that in addition to getting control of the Taser and using it on the officer, he "actually kicked the officer in the face" as well.

APD said after getting back into his car, Batson crashed a short distance away and then ran on foot before being caught. The department has also said the officer "discharged his firearm" at Batson, "but no one was struck."

Ruling for bond, Judge Hughes said "both sides disagree with what happened" and noted that they could argue the facts further at a preliminary hearing. She said without a criminal history and with ties to the community, Batson was entitled to bond.

However, she tied that to his "pretty good employment, if you're playing for a sports team," and it's unclear if she would reconsider now that he's been released.

As part of his bond, Batson will not be allowed "violent contact" with the officer - the judge noted he may come into contact with the officer outside of his control, which wouldn't be held against him - and is not allowed to possess weapons while the case is pending. He is also not to use or possess drugs or alcohol.