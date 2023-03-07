Mom where 7-year-old was found dead in closet, 'looked like a mummy' makes first appearance following hospital visit

A mother whose 7-year-old daughter was found dead in a closet - described by the man who found her as looking like a "mummy" - appeared in court on Wednesday.

A mother whose 7-year-old daughter was found dead in a closet made her first appearance in court on Wednesday after a hospital visit delayed prior proceedings.

Alondra Hobbs' initial hearing was pushed back after DeKalb Police said 11Alive she was in the hospital. The department did not provide an update on why she was admitted.

The mother is charged with felony murder and second-degree cruelty in Alivia Hobbs-Jordan's death. The child's body was described by the man who found her as looking like a "mummy."

This proceeding covered the charges against Hobbs. Initial bonds cannot be granted in felony murder cases.

Records show Hobbs likely left her child in the closet sometime between Feb. 28 and June 25. Prosecutors said Hobbs put the child in a stroller and rolled her into the closet where the 7-year-old was found dead last week.

According to the warrants, Hobbs shut the child in the closet and left the apartment "with no intention of returning."

11Alive spoke to the man who made the grisly discovery. He's a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

He said he was walking back from a friend’s place around 4 p.m. Sunday when he noticed the front door to an apartment "wide open" in one of the buildings at Hidden Valley Apartments. The apartments sit back off Candler Road along Misty Waters Drive.

He said something seemed off about the doors being open and said he could smell a foul odor as he got closer. As he entered the one-bedroom apartment, he said the lights were off, and it was obvious no one was home. He said all the furniture was still inside, and things were left on the counter as if someone "left in a hurry."

The man said he walked back to the bedroom and noticed the door to the closet was open, and something was hanging out of the door. He said it was a human arm.

Now loved ones are working to raise funds for Alivia's memorial. Those who'd like to contribute can do so here. The family of the child remains in disbelief, trying to plan for an unexpected funeral.