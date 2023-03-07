Mom due in court today in case where 7-year-old was found dead in closet, 'looked like a mummy'

11Alive spoke to the man who made the grisly discovery.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: This appearance has been pushed back, with DeKalb Police telling 11Alive the mom is currently in the hospital.

A mother whose 7-year-old daughter was found dead in a closet - described by the man who found her as looking like a "mummy" - is due in court on Monday.

Alondra Hobbs, charged with felony murder and second degree cruelty in Alivia Hobbs-Jordan's death, will have a first appearance in DeKalb County court. The proceeding is scheduled for 1 p.m.

He said he was walking back from a friend’s place around 4 p.m. Sunday when he noticed the front door to an apartment "wide open" in one of the buildings at Hidden Valley Apartments. The apartments sit back off Candler Road along Misty Waters Drive.

He said something seemed off about the doors being open and said he could smell a foul odor as he got closer. As he entered the one-bedroom apartment, he said the lights were off and it was obvious no one was home. He said all the furniture was still inside and things left on the counter as if someone "left in a hurry."

The man said he walked back to the bedroom and noticed the door to the closet was open and something was hanging out of the door. He said it was a human arm.

"You could tell it was a young girl by what she had on and by her hair,” he said.

He called 911. According to DeKalb County Police, officers respond around 9 p.m. However, the man said he called 911 twice but claimed the dispatchers didn’t believe him. He alleged he was even hung up on during one of the calls. He said he eventually had to flag down a security guard on the property to contact police. He said once they arrived, they roped off the apartment.

11Alive reached out to the police department about the allegations regarding the 911 calls. They told us they would look into the claims. We are waiting to hear back.

The man said it appeared the body had been in the closet for quite sometime due to the condition.