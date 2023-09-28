Woman gets 20 years in prison for running over boyfriend after he was first hit by another car

Vanessa Dates-Bell, 36, was convicted of attempted murder and other charges in the October 2020 death of her boyfriend Tavorris Threadcraft.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman will spend 20 years in prison for running over her boyfriend as he was laying in the road after already first being hit by another car.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction on Thursday of 36-year-old Vanessa Dates-Bell. Her charges had included attempted murder, aggravated assault and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.

The boyfriend, 25-year-old Tavorris Threadcraft, died in the incident. It's unclear why Dates-Bell wasn't charged with murder, though a possible complicating factor was the other car's involvement.

According to the DA's Office, Threadcraft and Dates-Bell had been arguing prior to incident. He then was walking along Fairington Road in Stonecrest around 1 a.m. when he was struck by an UberEats driver.

The UberEats driver stopped and called 911 as Threadcraft was lying in the road.

"While on the phone with the dispatcher, the driver checked Threadcraft for a pulse and reported he was still alive," the DA's Office said in a release. "Other cars stopped at the scene, but a blue car drove around those vehicles and ran over Threadcraft. The UberEats driver could be heard screaming on the 911 recording for that car to stop. After running over Threadcraft, the blue car sped off."

Police later determined Dates-Bell was driving the car. Among other evidence, police also found a video of the two arguing in which "she threatened to run him over shortly before the incident."

Investigators found the car belonged to Dates-Bell's mom, and investigators found she'd driven it to a friend's house in North Carolina and left it there before fleeing to her home state of New York.

According to the DA's Office, an anonymous tipster told them where to find the car. It was found with blood spots on its underside that were DNA tested - coming up as a match for Threadcraft.