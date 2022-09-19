Parent pleads guilty in murder of 7-year-old girl found in Lake Allatoona, gets life in prison

Milan Wash, the parent, was accused in the case of hitting Kamarie, breaking her jaw and ultimately causing her death in an East Point apartment.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A parent was given a life prison sentence after pleading guilty to murder in the 2016 death of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash, Fulton County DA Fani Willis announced.

Milan Wash, the parent, was accused in the case of hitting Kamarie, breaking her jaw and ultimately causing her death in an East Point apartment.

The DA said Milan Wash, who is a transgender woman, attempted to cover up the death by shaving Kamarie's head and burning the palms of her hands "in an attempt to conceal her identity before dumping the lifeless 7-year-old into Lake Allatoona."

Her body was later found floating in the lake under a bridge. Blunt force trauma to her head was determined as the cause of death.

Milan Wash was given a sentence of life plus 75 years after pleading guilty to murder, first degree cruelty to children, false statements and concealing the death of another.

Willis said that the state had "withdrew its previously filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty" after the sentence was announced.

“A 7-year-old baby girl was brutally abused and murdered by a person who should have been her greatest protector. Wash not only beat Kamarie badly enough to kill her but went to great lengths to cover up the crime. It is an absolute shame that a young life was so violently cut short by a parent," Willis said in a statement. "While we cannot bring back Kamarie Wash, we hope this guilty plea and life plus 75 years prison sentence brings a sense of justice to her family. I’m grateful to the people who worked hard to ensure that Milan Wash would be held accountable for her reprehensible actions against a defenseless child.”