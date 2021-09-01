Police arrest man accused of deadly shooting on day after Thanksgiving

Tyrone Turner was arrested in Monroe County for the shooting death of Aranca Copeland on Nov. 26 on Hardee Street in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A man on the run for over a month has been caught just outside of metro Atlanta, police said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said that a joint effort between their fugitive task force and the Georgia State Patrol led to the arrest of Tyrone Turner for a murder that occurred one day after Thanksgiving.

Police said they were called to 1572 Hardee Street on Nov. 26 around 6:40 p.m. to reports of a person shot.

They arrived to find the victim, later identified as Aranca Copeland, shot in the head, not alert, not conscious, and not breathing. Copeland would ultimately die from his injuries and the search for his shooter began.

It came to an end on Thursday when Copeland was caught and arrested in Monroe County, where he currently awaits transfer back to Fulton County Jail.