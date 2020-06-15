x
Uber driver on life support after being shot by passengers in Clayton County, sheriff says

Authorities responded to the Lakeside Town Homes off Riverdale Road in response to the shooting.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old woman is on life support after being shot in the neck and arm while driving for Uber, according to authorities.

On Friday, Clayton County Sheriff's deputies and they Clayton County Police Department responded to Lakeside Town Homes on Old Mill Court off Riverdale Road for a shooting. 

The woman allegedly picked up four men at a Dollar General off Flat Shoals Road and Riverdale Road. 

Sheriff Victor Hill is asking anyone with information or  who can identify any of the suspects responsible to contact the Clayton County Police Criminal Investigation Division, or call the Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Nixle tip line.

