ATLANTA — The United States Marshals Service was attempting to serve a warrant today when two suspects sped away in a car, crashed and died.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, who was called in to assist with the fatal wreck, the US Marshals executed a felony warrant for homicide, robbery and aggravated assault at a residence on Forrest Park Road, S.E.

That's when two suspects left the scene in a vehicle, crashed into a tree and utility pole and died on the scene.

GSP says there was no pursuit.

Just after Noon, the medical examiner was on scene and the suspects were being extracted from the car. They have not been identified.

