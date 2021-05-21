Victim in Clayton County standoff situation identified as new father

One person was taken into custody after the incident on Wednesday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The victim who was found dead before a standoff situation ensued on Wednesday was identified on Friday as a new father whose family said he had a "lifetime of potential ahead of him."

Details still aren't clear on what happened Wednesday when Bradley May was found dead by Clayton County Police Department officers who'd responded to a person down call.

While they were attending to May, they said a man came to the window from inside and refused to come out.

They originally described the situation as that of a barricaded gunman, but later said the man who came to the window had his hands up and that it was not clear if he had any weapon on him when he was taken into custody.

They said a SWAT team responded and was able to take the man into custody unharmed after negotiations. They have not named him or announced if he is being charged.

On Friday, May's family issued a statement that called him an "intelligent, charismatic young man who had a lifetime of potential ahead of him."

"He was a new father who is now deprived of creating precious memories with his infant son and now Bradley has been suddenly taken away from all of us," the family statement said. "The family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of his tragic passing on Wednesday. We ask that the family receive privacy during this very difficult time."

The statement added that the family will "respect the police investigation and will continue to pray that his murderer will be convicted, and we will demand justice be brought to the individual that has committed this horrific crime."