Deputy charged with rape, incest following GBI investigation

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia deputy is now in jail after an investigation into allegations of rape and incest.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that 39-year-old Zachary Williams of Chattooga County was arrested on charges for both on Thursday after a months-long investigation.
The agency said that the Walker County Sheriff's Office requested their help in the investigation into Williams, who was employed by that sheriff's office at the time, on Sept. 8. At that time, he was placed on administrative leave. Authorities haven't said how they learned about the allegations or how long he had been with the sheriff's office prior to his arrest.
Williams has since been booked into the Chattooga County Jail on the charges.