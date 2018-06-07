COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A pastor said the woman charged with arson after his house burned down confessed to him that she's the one behind the fire.

The reason she allegedly did it was possibly over a spat with his son.

The Cobb County Fire & Emergency said 32-year-old Earnica Lowe was taken into custody in connection with the fire that happened on Red Barn Road on the morning of June 18.

The property owner, Pastor Karl Moss, told 11Alive that Lowe called him and confessed to the crime. According to the arrest warrant, she also told Moss' son before it happened that she would start a fire if he left home with another female.

The historic home, built in the 1930s, was destroyed by the flames; a pull-behind camper sitting next to the house was also damaged.

Authorities said someone was also inside of the camper sleeping when the fire broke out. Multiple witnesses provided statements that Lowe admitted she was responsible for setting the fire, according to the warrant.

Moss, who is also a contractor, said he plans on fixing the house up in his spare time. Authorities took Lowe to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

