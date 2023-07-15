What we know about alleged Henry County mass shooter

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Andre Longmore who has warrants out for his arrest for murder.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A mass shooting in Henry County killed four people Saturday, and now the alleged gunman is on the run.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said the suspect was identified as 41-year-old Andre Longmore. He has warrants out for his arrest on murder charges after three men and one woman were gunned down in a Hampton, Georgia neighborhood.

What we know about the suspect

Andre Longmore is a 40-year-old man who is between 5-feet-10 and 5-feet-11 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with red tones and long gray pants.

Police said he escaped in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with the Georgia license plate number DHF756 -- police said the car does not belong to Longmore.

Hampton Police Chief James Turner said that they do not yet have a motive for the shooting, but are actively investigating four separate crime scenes in the Hampton area.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information helping lead to the arrest of Longmore.

Additionally, Henry County Government tweeted Saturday that the shooting happened near the Dogwood Lakes area in Hampton. The victim's families are still in the process of being notified, police said.

The image below is a photo of the car Longmore was last seen driving.