Suspect accused of killing Wisconsin security guard leads Henry County deputies on high-speed chase

The man allegedly shot and killed a security guard in Milwaukee, according to the sheriff's office.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing a security guard states away was arrested in Georgia on Friday, according to Henry County investigators.

The sheriff's office was tipped off about the 36-year-old's whereabouts after Wisconsin authorities tracked his girlfriend's cell phone to a home in Henry County. Law enforcement said the man had been on the run since Dec. 6 after he allegedly shot and killed a security guard in Milwaukee.

Deputies arrived at the home and saw two people outside and that's when one of them took off.

"The suspect attempted to leave and once he noticed that our officers were following him, a high-speed chase ensued," Sheriff Reginal Scandrett said in a news release.

The man surrendered after deputies cornered his vehicle on Highway 155, on the ramp to I-75, according to authorities. The sheriff's office said no one was injured during the chase.

Deputies said they found a weapon in the vehicle but are not sure if it was used in the killing of the security guard in Wisconsin.