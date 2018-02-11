COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested and charged after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through a school zone, as students were on their way home.

Dash camera video from the Coweta County Sheriff Office shows the chase from Oct. 30.

Authorities say Rose Becker was speeding down Hwy 34 near Newnan doing 70 mph through a school zone, with officers following right behind her. Officials said speeds during the chase topped out at 90 mph.

It all apparently started after Becker allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check at the Delta Community Credit Union off Hwy 34 in Newnan. An officer responded to the report, and allegedly tried to block Becker from leaving in her Toyota Camry. She managed to get out anyway, leaving the bank through the entrance of the drive-thru.

That's when the chase began.

Deputies followed her as Becker sped through several streets; at one point she even side-swiped some trees as she veered off the road. They continued following her, trying to perform a PIT maneuver on Becker's car, but were unable to from all of the traffic on the road.

Eventually, officers were able to catch up with her off Fischer Road, and they immediately surrounded Becker's car and handcuffed her. After a search through her car, deputies found possible cocaine and marijuana inside.

After taking Becker to the hospital to get checked out, they took her to the Coweta County Jail. She is now facing several charges, including identity theft, fleeing police, drug possession and speeding in a school zone.

