Woman found dead, shot multiple times on I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are working to learn what led up to a woman being shot to death in a vehicle along Interstate 285.
Police were called Wednesday at around 11:45 p.m. to I-285 southbound at Lavista Road after a report came in that a person was found shot.
When officers arrived, police said they found a woman believed to be in her 30s who had been shot several times. Based on the evidence, police believe the shooter was inside the vehicle when the shots were fired, authorities said.
Investigators are now piecing together what led up to the shooting. Officers have not released the name of the woman or any suspect information.