Upset over food order, woman jumps over Dunwoody McDonald's counter and assaults employee, police say

Police said the woman was upset about her food order.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman's frustration over a McDonald's order turned violent in Dunwoody on Thursday, and now she's facing charges.

Dunwoody Police said their officers responded to a call about a woman who was upset about her food order at the McDonald's on Perimeter Center West.

Amid her vexation, the woman jumped over the store counter and assaulted an employee, pulling her hair and throwing items toward her, according to Police.

"This is McRidiculous!" Police wrote in a social media post.

Responding officers arrested the woman, who is now at the DeKalb County Jail.

"Her evening meal will be much different than the quarter pounder with cheese she ordered," police wrote.