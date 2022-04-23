Woman dies after Paulding County mobile home fire

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to identify the woman.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a mobile home fire in Paulding County Friday night.

After receiving several 911 calls, emergency response teams were dispatched to a mobile home fire near the intersection of Hiram-Acworth Highway and Due West Road just before 8:30 p.m., according to a statement from Paulding County Fire.

Fire crews said one caller, later identified as a family member, told officials an elderly woman may be inside the mobile home, and she might not be able to get out on her own.

A Paulding County Sheriff's Deputy who made it to the scene first encountered "heavy fire and smoke conditions." The deputy tried to get inside, but the "intense heat and flames" pushed him back, the fire department said.

Firefighters arrived moments later and sprung into action, working to suppress the fire and rescue the woman inside.

Officials said they found a woman's body near the front of the mobile home under debris.

Paulding Fire said there is no word on the cause of the fire at this time, and the State of Georgia’s Fire Marshal’s office is leading an investigation into the incident.