School resource officer arrested for child molestation in Carrollton, GBI says

Investigators said they arrested Jerric Gilbert on Friday. He was a school resource officer at Carrollton Elementary School.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — An elementary school resource officer was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for child molestation in Carrollton, the agency said on Friday.

According to the GBI, it was requested to investigate an allegation of "criminal misconduct" against 35-year-old Jerric Gilbert by Carrollton City Schools, to which he was assigned as a school resource officer at Carrollton Elementary School.

Gilbert was also an officer with the Carrollton Police Department. The Carrollton Police Department also conducted an internal investigation.

After investigating, the GBI said Gilbert had "encouraged an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately while at his home," on April 15. He was arrested on one count of child molestation and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.

He was fired from his positions at the police department and the school following the investigation, the GBI said.

Gilbert was arrested on Friday, agents said, at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation remains ongoing and will turn its findings over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

