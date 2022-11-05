Argument between juveniles ends after woman shot in southwest Atlanta

The woman shot drove herself to the hospital.

ATLANTA — An argument amongst juveniles ended in a shooting on Saturday night in southwest Atlanta.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 1870 Myrtle Drive SW and found multiple shell casings.

There was no victim at the scene when police arrived, but officers got a call from Southern Regional Medical staff who told them a woman there had been shot.

The woman, who is suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, was shot on Myrtle Drive and drove herself to the hospital, police said.

Officers said the shooting stemmed from an argument between a group of juveniles. Authorities did not specify how many people were involved in the incident, nor the ages of those who may be connected to the shooting.

Police did not indicate whether a suspect has been identified or arrested.