'Dire situations' | 11Alive's Back to School drive this year benefits Brookview Elementary, working to overcome obstacles

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Brookview Elementary School is a tight-knit community, where Principal Jovita Wallace describes the students as "our babies."

For many students and teachers, back to school feels more like coming home.

The Fulton County school forges a bond through thick and thin - 100% of the student body qualifies for free breakfast and lunch, and Brookview has a 70% transiency rate.

Brookview also provides clothes, laundry and even transportation to kids who can't get to a bus route - trying to meet as many needs as possible.

"My parents work extremely hard, but when life is 'life-ing,' it is a survival moment," Wallace explained. "And so as a school it is important for us to provide those resources."

The end result, as Keimiyah, a fifth grader, put it: "I feel protected when I'm here."

"There are kids who are truly in situations that we call crisis – dire situations. We have kids who are living in homeless states," Wallace said.

11Alive's Back to School supply drive will benefit Brookview this year, helping a school that helps its community in ways that go far beyond the classroom.

The Brookview family

Donesha Green is raising four girls. She said Brookview has changed their lives.

“This is where we need to be," she said. "I know my kids are cared for here.”

The Brookview family stares down a lot obstacles - and is overcoming them, even being named a distinguished school.

"We are moving the needle when it comes to academic," Principal Wallace said. "I love that my kids understand that in spite whatever they come through, it doesn’t depict the story of who they will be."

She said providing a path for these students is "definitely possible."

"But it takes support."

It’s why this year’s 11Alive’s school supply drive will help Brookview.

"This sets the trajectory for their lives," Wallace said. "The support is a blessing, a real blessing."