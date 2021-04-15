Clayton County Public Schools to offer virtual learning program in 2021-2022 school year

The deadline to complete the application for the program is Friday, May 14, 2021.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools announced Wednesday it will offer a virtual learning program for students during the 2021-2022 school year.

CCPS said it will allow parents to have the flexibility of a fulltime at-home option for their children. The School Based Virtual Learning Program is for 3rd grade through 12th grade students available at no cost.

Students accepted into the program will still be zoned for their enrolled school and they will receive their instruction online from certified teachers in Clayton County.

“By offering the School Based Virtual Learning Program we are providing our parents/guardians a choice that will allow them to select the instructional model that best fits the needs of their respective families," said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent/CEO.

The program will also include live and independent virtual learning activities.

Students enrolled in the program must remain virtual for at least one full semester, said Clayton County Schools.