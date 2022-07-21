Here are COVID mask policies for metro Atlanta school districts

This story will be updated as more districts announce their policies.

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta families prepare for the new school year, district leaders are ironing out what coronavirus protocols will look like in the classroom.

Many school districts said they will keep up with heightened hygiene and cleaning regimens. However, face covering protocols vary by school district.

Clayton County

Beginning Monday, July 25, employees and visitors must abide by a district-wide mandate. Administrators launched the policy, citing rising coronavirus cases.

"This proactive step is being taken in an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus within our district and limit the potential for instructional disruption," the district said in a news release.

In a news release, the district specified the general public and visitors, including legal guardians and parents, will be required to mask up to walk into all schools, offices and district buildings. Employees and contractors must wear a face covering as well, even when on district school buses. Masks are optional for students.

The first day of school in Clayton County is Aug. 3.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Public Schools said it will enforce masks for all staff while face coverings for students are strongly encouraged, clarifying they are not required to wear them.

All Gwinnett County employees are now required to wear face masks at county buildings and facilities, officials recently said in a news release.

A virtual learning option will also be available for students grades K-12 at Gwinnett County Public Schools for the upcoming academic year. Hybrid instruction will not be made available, district leaders said.