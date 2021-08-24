Forest Park Middle School pivots to virtual learning

The decision comes amid an increased number of coronavirus cases.

ATLANTA — Clayton County Public Schools announced that staff and students would be moving to virtual learning at Forest Park Middle School starting August 25.

The decision comes amid an increased number of coronavirus cases within the school.

CCPS said that students would return to in-person learning on Wednesday, September 8.

Breakfast and lunch meals will still be available for students, and parents can contact the school for details regarding meal services.

The school district also announced that they would continue to make decisions while monitoring matters related to the pandemic.