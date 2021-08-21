Two Clayton County schools move to virtual learning Monday

The virtual learning period will last from Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, through Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Clayton County Schools are moving to virtual learning on Monday due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, the school system announced.

A spokesperson for Clayton County Public Schools said the staff and students of Smith Elementary School and Rex Mill Middle School will immediately pivot to online learning until the beginning of Labor Day weekend.

The virtual learning period will last from Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, through Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Students will still be able to receive breakfast and lunch meals. The release stated that parents/guardians should contact their child's school for specific pickup times and instructions as they vary for each school.

Clayton County Public Schools recently decided to operate the district's three stadiums at 50% capacity. The fall football season begins this Friday, Aug. 20. Facilities affected are Southern Crescent Stadium in Riverdale, Tara Stadium in Jonesboro, and Twelve Oaks Stadium in Hampton.