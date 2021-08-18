Clayton County Public Schools' football stadiums to operate at 50% capacity

The fall football season begins this Friday, August 20.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As COVID-19 cases remain high across the state, Clayton County Public Schools has decided to operate the district's three stadiums at 50% capacity.

The fall football season begins this Friday, August 20. Facilities affected are Southern Crescent Stadium in Riverdale, Tara Stadium in Jonesboro, and Twelve Oaks Stadium in Hampton.

The school district is also encouraging fans to wear masks and practice social distancing at the games.

"During these unprecedented times and with the continued rise of coronavirus (COVID-19) variants, Clayton County Public Schools’ Department of Athletics is strongly emphasizing that the health and the safety of our students and their families, our employees and all community stakeholders are our first priority," the district said in a news release.

The CCPS Department of Athletics will operate the district’s three stadiums at 50 percent capacity during the 2021 football season which begins on Friday, August 20, 2021. All fans are encouraged to wear masks & social distance. For more information, see the attached Advisory. pic.twitter.com/IedkLzo3zH — Clayton County Public Schools (@CCPSNews) August 18, 2021

On Tuesday, Georgia surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that more than 19,000 people have died from the virus since last year.

State data shows there are currently 4,760 COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals; this makes up about 27.6% of hospital patients in the state.

To help with the overwhelming number of COVID hospital patients, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the total number of state-supported hospital staff will be increased from 1,300 to 2,800, with many going to rural hospitals.