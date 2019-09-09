ATLANTA — Several Georgia colleges and universities made the 2020 Best Colleges edition of U.S. News & World Report magazine that was announced Monday.

Agnes Scott College and Spelman College both took the top spot in their respective categories. Agnes Scott was ranked the nation’s most innovative liberal arts college. Meanwhile, Spelman was ranked as the nation’s top historically black college and universities. They were also named the 6th most innovative liberal arts colleges.

“We are extremely excited and proud to again be named the No. 1 Most Innovative School. With its focus on global learning and leadership development, SUMMIT has redefined a liberal arts education, offering students a unique academic experience that sets them on the path of success in their careers and in the world,” said Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak.

Morehouse College took the 4th spot among HBCUs.

Georgia State University was ranked the second most innovative university.

“I believe that restructuring our universities to better serve all students and drive student success is absolutely essential to the future of higher education and the modern university,” said Mark Becker, president of Georgia State.

While Princeton University took the overall top spot as being the nation’s best school, five Georgia schools also made the cut.

Emory University was ranked 21st nationally. Georgia Tech was ranked 29th, the University of Georgia was tied for 50th, Mercer University was tied for 153rd and Georgia State University was tied for 211th.

