At Henry County's Dutchtown High, friends set the tone with $1.2 million in scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One standout student can make an impact, but a big group of them can set the tone for the entire school.

That's the case at Dutchtown High School in Henry County.

Everyone at the school rallies around a single word: Believe. It was their theme for the year.

Together they've believed in possibilities, together they're celebrating remarkable success.

"I love Dutchtown, it's my home," said Channing Wyatt, who was accepted to every college he applied to - 23 schools in all. "It leaves me speechless thinking about the next chapter in my life."

Wyatt and his friends have set the example for achievement at Dutchtown - together accumulating $1.2 million in scholarship offers.

"It's the first time that mostly males have received the most scholarships," said the school's principal, Nicole Shaw.

Channing''s mom Tracina Wyatt marveled at what her son and his friends have accomplished.

"Have a group of friends where all of the kids are doing the right thing. They're excelling in academics, they're excelling in sports, they're involved in school, they make good decisions," she said. "Like we see all of the stories about young Black men not doing well, and I'm so glad that we can highlight those kids that are just good kids."

Hard times make it mean more. For Wyatt and his friends, they're the first freshman class to come in and deal with the pandemic and now emerge for graduation.

"It was hard at first, it was," he said. "Cause you didn't really get to live your first two years of high school."

"But they continued to stay connected, truly it has prepared them for what's to come," said Principal Shaw.

They always knew they had somebody who believed in them.

"Principal Nicole Shaw makes sure everybody is good, we call her Mama Shaw here," Wyatt said

"My babies are truly focused on their future and whatever comes their way, they can handle it," Shaw said. "They're my babies, they're my babies. I'm super proud of the class of 2023."