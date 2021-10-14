Marietta City Schools makes masks optional for students and staff

According to a release from the school district, the decision comes after a "significant decline in the positivity rate in Cobb County"

MARIETTA, Ga. — Starting on October 16, masks will be optional again for students and staff at Marietta City Schools.

According to a letter sent to families from the school district, the decision comes after a "significant decline in the positivity rate in Cobb County and a continued local decline in COVID cases for school-aged children."

The district added, "MCS has been progressive in our safety mitigation strategies, which include being one of the first school districts in Georgia to implement the 'test-and-stay' model that allows students to return to school during a quarantine after daily rapid antigen testing. The decision to transition to mask-optional is one more step in establishing some degree of normalcy in our schools, as the data indicates conditions have changed significantly from the start of the school year."

Should the district be notified of a positive COVID case, contact tracing will continue with the recommended "7-day and 10-day quarantine protocols."

MCS also added that they will be implementing "test-and-stay," where students or staff who come in contact but are asymptomatic will be able to "attend school following a negative rapid antigen test."

Students and staff who participate in this process will have to wear a mask each day of school for the seven days of quarantine.

Further points in the letter gave guidance to things like:

MHS Homecoming Dance; where masks will be optional

Non-staff volunteers will be limited

Masks will be required for upcoming parent-teacher conferences

School field trips may have different COVID-related protocols, such as mask requirements