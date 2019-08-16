HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — LaToya Livngston said her daughter, Penelope Barnes, was excited to ride the bus for the first time.

"Every time we saw a school bus, she would go, 'Momma, I can't want to go to big girls school so I can ride the bus'," Livingston said.

But the excitement would be short lived. Livingston said her daughter was put on the wrong bus and dropped off in the wrong neighborhood ... alone ... after the first day of school.

“They had the wrong bus information in the system for my address. They had the wrong destination in the system for my address," Livingston listed. “She was dropped off in the neighborhood that the school is in, which is in a completely different neighborhood.”

Livingston claims a teacher at Red Oak Elementary in Henry County put her child on the bus, even though she called and told them to send her to after-care until she could be picked up.

She says she didn't know her daughter was missing until she received a call at work from her own mom, who watched Penelope walk up to the front steps of their home by herself.

“I was thinking, 'I could have never saw my daughter again. That’s my only daughter',” Livingston recalled.

A Henry County Schools handbook policy says "students 8 years old and younger will be required to have a parent/guardian present at the designated school bus stop." It adds, if the parent or guardian isn’t there, students are taken back to school.

Livingston showed 11Alive voicemails from the Head of Transportation for Henry County Schools. She claims this is the only person she's heard from, so far. Livingston said she doesn’t think anyone is taking the issue seriously.

“(Not) Even an apology. There has been nothing," she accused. "I leave my daughter in your hands, and she could have been kidnapped. And you just let her go, let her drown to me.”

Livingston said her ex-husband now leaves work and picks up their daughter because Penelope is too scared to get back on the bus.

11Alive asked a Henry County spokesperson about Livingston’s claim and if anything was being done. The spokesperson only said, “they’ll have to look into it.”

MORE NEWS

Now Hiring: Georgia mom's viral Facebook post inspires the world to teach kids about money

Sheraton Atlanta cleared to open after deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak

Pregnant teen's body likely left in woods for days, boyfriend charged with murder

Clayton County student who died had been practicing in heat, source says