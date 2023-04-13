Over 200 retired teachers returned to the classroom this year: what have they learned?

The state reports that it has seen an increase in the number of retired teachers reapplying to teach again.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Many retired teachers are taking their talents back to the classroom following Georgia's passing of House Bill 385, allowing them to return with a full salary.

Andrea Cunningham stepped into her first classroom in 1989, a time when Public Enemy was topping the charts, and Batman debuted on the big screen. Reflecting on her early years of teaching, Cunningham recalls being intimidated by the different teaching styles, politics and kids.

"Kids were still kids when I first started teaching," she said.

As time passed, she witnessed a dramatic shift in the teaching profession. Cunningham, who has been teaching for 30 years, noticed that the children grew up as quickly as technology did.

"It has forced me to learn a little more and not be so old school, so that's been great," she said, later explaining that the steep learning curve was worth it, and she has never given up on educating herself.

Despite retiring in 2020, she returned to teaching after the passage of House Bill 385, which allowed retired teachers to return to school at full salary.

"I was excited because it represented an opportunity. An opportunity to bring back great experience," Freedom Middle School's principal, Dr. Marchell Boston, said. "Opportunity to create an environment in which teachers had mentors and role models and an opp for us to learn and grow."

He started calling the retired teachers, hoping they would return to teach at the school, and Cunningham was one of the retired teachers who returned.

Returning to teaching has taught Cunningham much about herself in the process. She said she's more patient than before and has more energy. She's already signed up to teach again next year, proving that teaching can be a lifelong passion.

The state reports that it has seen an increase in the number of retired teachers reapplying to teach again. Statewide, 219 teachers came back for the 2022 - 2023 school year, with 11 of them in Dekalb County. The district aims to double that number for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Looking back to 1989, Cunningham sees how much the world has changed. However, she believes that the teaching experience is timeless and continues to bring her joy.